Juniper Fire burning in Riverside County forces evacuations

Evacuation orders were issued as a fast-moving wildfire continues to burn in Riverside County.

What we know:

The Juniper Fire broke out Monday, June 30, just before 11:30 a.m. near Idaleona Road and Juniper Road in the City of Perris.

As of 4:15 p.m., the fire had burned 689 acres and is 0% contained.

Several horses were seen running to safety as structures were on fire in a barn.

"My neighbor sent me a picture of the fire coming over the mountain. They're the real heroes. They loaded up my horses, and my sister got everybody out. Sheriffs were walking horses out, saving my animals."

Below is a list of evacuation orders and warnings according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation Orders:

RVC-1059

RVC-1179

RVC-1170

RVC-1172

RVC-1173

RVC-1273 A&B

North of Rocky HIlls

West of Forrest Road

East of El Nido Road

South of Orange Avenue

Evacuation Warnings:

RVC-1060

North of Eucalyptus

West of Highway 74

East of Post Road

South of Ellis Avenue

Evacuation map link: https://tinyurl.com/46mkvm3v

Road Closures:

Santa Rosa Mine Road is closed between Juniper Road and Post Road. Please avoid the area.

Evacuation Shelter:

A Care & Reception Center has been established at Citrus Hill High School, 18150 Wood Road, Perris, CA 92570.

Numerous wildfires break out

Big picture view:

The Juniper Fire is currently one of many fires burning in the Inland Empire.

