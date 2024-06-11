Joey Chestnut won’t be competing in the 2024 Nathan’s hot dog eating contest; here’s why

article

Famous competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, will not be competing in the 2 024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest , according to a Major League Eating (MLE) statement.

While it is customary (and required) for all competitors who participate in Nathan’s hot dog eating contests to represent and promote only Nathan’s hot dogs, Chestnut has elected to "represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs."

"Everyone (contestants) has a Major League Eating agreement and this stipulation is the one thing that's been around forever. This is not a surprise, this is a choice," an MLD spokesperson told FOX TV Stations.

MLE hosts the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest every year and said that while they are devastated that Chestnut has decided to opt out of competing, he is not banned.

"MLE and Nathan’s went to great lengths in recent months to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day. For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship," MLE said.

"Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand," MLE added.

FOX TV Stations has reached out to Chestnut's representatives for a statement.

