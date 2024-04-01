JetBlue passenger claims he was unjustly booted from flight

When Tremayne Graves got on his JetBlue flight from LAX to Fort Lauderdale, he was exhausted. He'd flown in the day before for work and was returning home - a trip he says he often does, without any issues in the past.

He took his seat, put on his earpods, played music and dozed off. Before long, he explains, a flight attendant woke him up asking if he would have any problem dealing with the emergency exit, as he was sitting next to it. He insisted he said yes, and went back to sleep.

"Next thing I know a flight attendant supervisor wakes me up and tells me I have to get off the plane for not complying with the question."

SUGGESTED:

You can see the exchanges video taped by other passengers, who reached out to FOX 11 with concerns about the supervisor's actions. They say they agreed with Graves, and tried to get the supervisor to understand that.

Regardless, the supervisor is heard saying that he can help Graves get another fight, but that if he didn't leave the plane, all the other passengers would have to be deplaned and LAPD would be called in.

Scared to end up on a no-flight list, or worse, Graves left the flight. He says he was put on a much later flight, to a different Florida city, from which he had to drive to get his luggage at the original destination, finally getting home the next day.

"If the issue was concern about my handling the exit door, why not move me to another seat?' Graves said on the phone. FOX 11 reached out to Jet Blue, but have yet to hear from them.

The passengers we spoke to characterize the incident as a "power trip" from the supervisor, who some describe as "difficult" and "rude", but Graves says he has no idea why he would have been targeted. He is reaching out to attorneys for possible legal action.