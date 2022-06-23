'Jet pack man' back? FAA investigating new report near LAX

Is the infamous "Jet Pack Man" back?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, an airline pilot reportedly spotted something resembling a jet pack near LAX around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

"We heard that the jet pack man is back," air traffic control said in audio obtained by FOX 11. "I have a report of a jet pack 4,500 feet over a gate in the section, which is about six miles east of your present position right here."

While Thursday afternoon's possible sighting has yet to be confirmed that it is, in fact, a guy in a jet pack, this isn't the first time the jet pack mystery made headlines in Los Angeles. Back in December of 2020, Palos Verdes made a (very) brief run as the center of internet rumors and conspiracy theories after Sling Pilot Academy shared a video on social media showing a what may resemble a guy in a jet pack.

Months prior to that, the FBI jumped in to investigate a different case near LAX, as "jet pack guy" was reportedly spotted about 3,000 feet in the air near passing planes.

In the most recent case, the Los Angeles Police Department released videos and photos that officials at the time believed may provide clarity in the viral mystery. The images, released in November 2021, appeared to show an inflatable balloon resembling Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas, not an actual human wearing a jet pack.

No arrests or charges have been announced in the Nov. 2021 investigation. To this day, no one has come forward to definitively confirm it was the Jack Skellington balloon that was actually flying over the Los Angeles skies.

