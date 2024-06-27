Mexican singer Jenni Rivera posthumously honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

Mexican singer, songwriter, and actress Jenni Rivera was posthumously honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The unveiling happened just five days before the 55th anniversary of her birth.

Fellow Mexican singer Gloria Trevi spoke at the ceremony in front of the Capitol Records building. Rivera's five children -- Jacqie, Johnny, Chiquis, Jenicka and Michael -- accepted the star.

Gloria Trevi and Lupillo Rivera at Jenni Rivera Honored Posthumously With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame at Capitol Records on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Trevi said she was honored to speak at the event "honoring and celebrating the beautiful life of a brilliant, distinguished woman."

Rivera "lives through all of us who love her and admire her," Trevi said.

"Jenni's star represents not only her incredible achievements as an artist, but also her resilience, courage, and unwavering spirit that continue to inspire her fans around the world," said Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

SkyFOX spotted large crowds gathered in front of Capitol Records before noon.

The banda superstar was born and raised in Long Beach. She tragically died in a plane crash on December 9, 2012 after a concert in Mexico.

She was known for hit songs such as "Ya Lo Sé" and "La Gran Señora."

The self-proclaimed, "La Diva de la Banda," received 18 Premio lo Nuestro awards, including nine consecutive for best female artist of regional Mexican music, 22 Billboard Latin Music Awards and two Billboard Music Awards.

Rivera released 12 studio albums during her lifetime with songs on topics ranging from relationships to societal ills.

Rivera received a degree in business administration from Long Beach City College. She worked in real estate before beginning her music career in 1992.