Jenni Rivera's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized just two weeks after unveiling

Loved ones and fans of the late Mexican singer, songwriter, and actress Jenni Rivera are outraged after the star's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized just two weeks after it was unveiled by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Known as "La Diva de La Banda," the beloved icon was honored with her star in front of Capitol Records on June 27. The ceremony drew massive crowds to the area as fans gathered to commemorate the special event, which featured a tribute from fellow Mexican icon Gloria Trevi, and all five of Rivera's children — Jacqie, Johnny, Chiquis, Jenicka and Michael were present.

The Chamber of Commerce said the incident happened between midnight and 11:30 a.m. Monday at the star's location in the 1700 block of N Vine Street. Information on a suspect or suspects was not released.

Officials also confirmed the star of fellow Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, known as the "Queen of Tejano Music," was also vandalized.

A photo shared by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shows Rivera's vandalized star, along with a video of fans stepping up and trying to clean it before professional crews arrived.

"This is unacceptable! Thanks to the fans who tried to clean the star up and reported. Note, there are cameras everywhere and a police report has been filed!" the Chamber of Commerce wrote on Instagram.

Officials thanked fans for trying to help, but advised people from doing this in the future due to the "harsh chemicals" that could potentially do more damage.

Rivera's children also commented on the post, thanking fans for their continued support.

"I cannot with this. Smh. Thank you for my momma’s fans that took the time to help clean it up. Shame on the person/people who did this," Chiquis Rivera wrote.

Rivera's star has since been restored and is in "pristine condition," the chamber of commerce said in an update.

The banda superstar was born and raised in Long Beach. Her star on the Walk of Fame was actually unveiled five days before the 55th anniversary of her birth.

She received 18 Premio lo Nuestro awards, including nine consecutive for best female artist of regional Mexican music, 22 Billboard Latin Music Awards and two Billboard Music Awards.

Rivera released 12 studio albums during her lifetime with songs on topics ranging from relationships to societal ills.

She tragically died in a plane crash on December 9, 2012 after a concert in Mexico.



