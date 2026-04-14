Ex-UCLA gynecologist James Heaps pleads guilty to 13 sex crimes, returns to prison

The Brief Former UCLA gynecologist James Mason Heaps, 69, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 13 felony counts of sexual misconduct involving five former patients. Heaps was immediately sentenced to 11 years in state prison, the same term he received before his initial 2022 conviction was overturned on appeal. The plea deal concludes a years-long legal saga marked by hundreds of civil lawsuits and nearly $700 million in settlements paid by the University of California.



James Mason Heaps, once a world-renowned gynecologist at UCLA, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison following a surprise guilty plea to 13 felony charges.

What we know:

Heaps admitted to 13 felonies involving five victims, including counts related to sexual battery and sexual penetration of an unconscious person.

This plea comes after his previous conviction was overturned in February because a trial judge failed to inform attorneys about a jury note regarding a juror's English proficiency.

Despite the reversal, Heaps accepted a deal that mirrors his original sentence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former UCLA gynecologist's conviction overturned

Heaps, who practiced for nearly 35 years and was once the highest-paid physician in the UC system, surrendered his medical license in March 2023.

Timeline:

2019: Heaps is first charged and ordered to cease practicing medicine.

May 2021: Heaps is indicted on charges involving seven female patients.

February–May 2022: UCLA reaches multiple settlements totaling nearly $700 million with hundreds of former patients.

October 2022: A jury convicts Heaps on five counts but deadlocks on others.

April 2023: Judge Michael Carter sentences Heaps to 11 years in prison.

February 2026: An appeals court overturns the conviction, ordering a retrial.

Today: Heaps pleads guilty to 13 counts and is returned to prison for 11 years.

What they're saying:

Judge Michael Carter previously noted that Heaps' prestige as an oncologist was an "aggravating factor" in his crimes.

"It was because of this reputation that he was able to take advantage of the vulnerable position that these victims were in," Carter said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ex-UCLA gynecologist James Mason Heaps could get a retrial

Attorney John Manly, representing more than 200 survivors, called the previous appellate reversal "an indictment of California’s criminal justice system," while UCLA previously described Heaps' alleged conduct as "reprehensible and contrary to our values."

What's next:

With the criminal proceedings resolved through this plea, Heaps will continue serving his 11-year sentence in state prison.