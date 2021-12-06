Jacqueline Avant: LA man charged with murder in shooting death of philanthropist

A Los Angeles man has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Avant and attempting to kill her security guard, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday.

Avant was a philanthropist and the wife of music executive Clarence Avant.

Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, felon with a firearm and two counts of residential burglary with a person present. Maynor is charged with breaking into the Avant's Beverly Hills estate on Dec. 1, shooting Jacqueline Avant, and shooting at her security guard. The security guard was not injured.

"Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community. Her generosity and good will touched so many lives," Gascón said. "My office is working closely with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments in the investigation and prosecution of this case. We must continue to work together to hold accountable the people who commit violent crimes against our community."

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Maynor just one day later, after finding him in the backyard of a home in Hollywood Hills. Officials said he accidentally shot himself in the foot when firing a weapon during a burglary.

Maynor's arraignment was originally scheduled for Monday, but was rescheduled for Tuesday since Maynor remains in the hospital. The LAPD is still investigating the shooting, including a potential motive.

