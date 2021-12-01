Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, shot and killed at Beverly Hills estate

article

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Clarence Avant, also known as "The Black Godfather," is in mourning after his wife, Jacqueline, was reportedly shot and killed in a violent home invasion robbery at their Beverly Hills estate early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The two had been married for 54 years.

Congresswoman Karen Bass issued the following statement in a press release:

"I’m heartbroken by this morning’s news of the tragic and shocking murder of Mrs. Jacqueline Avant. Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most. The devastating events of last night along with recent reports of brazen crime in Los Angeles rupture the expectation of safety we have for our friends, families and fellow Angelenos. Whether you are in South Los Angeles or Beverly Hills, all of us have a right to be safe and last night was an absolute violation of that right. Those responsible must be held fully accountable. My thoughts are with Mr. Avant, Nicole and Ted, Alex and the rest of the Avant family as they mourn the loss of such a wonderful wife, mother and friend."

Beverly Hills PD was notified of a home invasion in the affluent Trousdale Estates neighborhood around 2:30 a.m.

By the time police arrived, the victims were no longer at the home.

Beverly Hills PD has not confirmed the name of the victim. However, TMZ reports Mrs. Avant was rushed to a local hospital where she died.

Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of the community. She was on the Board of Directors at UCLA’s International Student Center and was the President of the support group Neighbors of Watts.

The 90-year-old music executive was home at the time of the shooting. His condition is unknown.

(L-R) Jay-Z, Jon Platt, Clarence Avant, and H.E.R. pose backstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Expand

Police say the area has been a hot spot for crime in recent months and it’s happening across Los Angeles County.

In late October, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint at her Encino home while her kids were sleeping.

Nearly two weeks later, television host and actor Terrance J was able to escape an attempted follow-home robbery at his Sherman Oaks home.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

