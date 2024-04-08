J.Cole apologizes for Kendrick Lamar 'diss track'

Image 1 of 2 ▼ J. Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage via Getty Images)

J.Cole apparently has some regrets following backlash he received for throwing shade at fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar on his new album, "Might Delete Later."

During a performance at Dreamville Fest Sunday, Cole told the crowd he regretted releasing the Kendrick diss "7 Minute Drill," in which he appeared to respond to those fiery bars on "Like That."

"I ain't gonna lie to y'all the past two days felt terrible," he told an audience. "I d**n near had a relapse."

He called the song "the lamest f****ng sh*t I’ve ever done in my f****ng life."

"In the spirit of trying to get this music out," he said, "I moved in a way that I feel, spiritually, feel bad on... That sh*t don’t sit right with my spirit, that sh*t disrupts my f****ng peace."

The rapper went on to praise Lamar as "one of the greatest" in the industry. Lamar is the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize in 2018.

He added that if Lamar took offense, "I got my chin out. Take your best shot, I'll take that on the chin."

Cole went on to declare that the song "7 Minute Drill" would be taken off streaming services. As of Monday afternoon, it is still available.