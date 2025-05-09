The Issue Is: Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sat down for an exclusive interview with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson in Pacific Palisades.

He visited the branch that burnt down in the Palisades Fire and the new branch that's being built there. He spoke about California's challenges for rebuilding as well as President Trump's tariffs, relations with China, the bank's influence in California, the Hollywood film industry, and leadership techniques.

