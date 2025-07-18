Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is: Gregory Bovino and Gustavo Arellano

Published  July 18, 2025 11:53pm PDT
US Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino and Gustavo Arellano from the LA Times offer two very different perspectives on immigration raids in California.

LOS ANGELES - This week, the first local TV sit-down interview with U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino since the federal immigration raids in California intensified. 

Bovino is in charge of overseeing all the raids in California, including recent raids in Macarthur Park, Camarillo and Sacramento.

Then, a different view on immigration from L.A. Times's Gustavo Arellano.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. Watch full episodes at TheIssueIsShow.com

