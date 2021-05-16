Israel Palestine conflict: Journalist describes his experience of living in Israel

Journalist Dan Cohen is currently in Israel on an extended stay with his wife and children when conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas.

Christine Devine checked in on our former FOX 11 colleague.

He shared his family's experience after missiles were fired into Israel by Hamas.

"We are in Tel Aviv, we came here two nights ago. We were in the town that is just about 20 minutes north of here when all the rockets were being fired. Hamas had been aiming these missiles directly into the heart of Tel Aviv."

He moved from California to Israel in November to be with family. His grandmother, aunt and cousins live there.

"I’ve been sleeping with my ear to the window, just making sure if it was something we would be ready cause when the alarm goes off, it’s kind of an ugly sound, but you have one minute. The building we are in has a safe room in the basement… so basically I have shoes, clothes, if we have to go in one minute I have those stuff out and ready to go so we can race downstairs," he told FOX 11’s Christine Devine.

He says one time while his family was out for dinner the alarm went off and everyone rushed inside to safety.

Despite that, Dan says he and his family feel safe. They want friends and family in the United States here to know that. He says everyone is just being cautious at this time.