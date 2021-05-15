Hundreds march for Palestinian rights in West Los Angeles

article

Several hundred people took to the streets in the Westwood area Saturday to demonstrate in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The demonstration was dubbed "Nakba 73: Resistance Until Liberation'' and took place on Wilshire Boulevard at the Federal Building.

Organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, it was one of several events scheduled around the United States on Saturday. Organizers said Nakba commemorates the date in 1948 when "over half of the Palestinian population was displaced from their homelands'' for the establishment of Israel.

Demonstrators chanted and held signs saying "Free Palestine'' and "End All U.S. Aid to Israel.''

Police reported no issues at the protest as of 2:15 p.m., according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department, but traffic was heavily affected in the area. `The area of Wilshire Blvd near the 405 freeway is very congested due to large protest activity currently underway. Avoid the area if possible for the next few hours due to multiple street closures,'' the LAPD tweeted at 2:24 p.m.

Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza high-rise building with media offices

The deadliest fighting in recent years in Israel continued Saturday, with Israel launching airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas retaliating with missiles launched toward Tel Aviv.

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a building that houses offices for Al Jazeera and The Associated Press, among other media outlets.