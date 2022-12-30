'Worst experience of our lives': Riverside Co. family who called 911 shares surveillance of cop shooting

A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot and killed in the line of duty, and now surveillance video shows the aftermath following the deadly shooting in Jurupa Valley.

The deputy was identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a motor enforcement deputy assigned to the city of Jurupa Valley.

According to the Sheriff, Cordero pulled over a vehicle near Golden West Avenue, and when he approached the vehicle, the suspect – William Shae McKay – shot Cordero. McKay then fled the area, setting off a large manhunt.

He was later shot by officers following a pursuit. McKay did not die at the scene but was treated and transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot in Jurupa Valley, suspect killed following pursuit on 15 Freeway

A family living in the neighborhood where the deadly shooting happened spoke to FOX 11 about what they heard and saw.

"I was sitting here working with my daughter and we heard the shot. I turned around and I saw a truck and I thought his tire blew out but somebody screamed officer down so we ran outside," she said.

The mother and daughter both called 911.

"Before 911 answered, it took about maybe six phone calls between my daughter and I so our biggest concern is had they answered us earlier, something would have been different. But after 911 answered, they instructed us what to do and the police arrived within three minutes," she said.

The mother ran over to the deputy, following the dispatcher's instructions.

"He [Deputy Cordero] wasn't breathing, but I touched and I felt a pulse. I think he was still alive when the paramedics took him. This is the worst experience of our lives and we're really sad about what happened," she said.

A memorial now stands on Golden West Avenue near where the shooting happened, and another large memorial is outside the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station where mourners gathered Friday.

Isaiah Cordero. PHOTO: Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"In my heart, immediately I knew that my nephew had passed because I could feel it. I could feel it profoundly in my soul that his spirit left mine and I couldn’t feel him anymore," said Carlos Padilla, Cordero's uncle.

Both deadly shootings remain under investigation. It is unknown what the suspect was initially wanted for when authorities initiated the traffic stop. Authorities said Mckay, 44, has an extensive criminal history which includes kidnapping, robbery, multiple assaults with a deadly weapon, and the stabbing of a CHP K9.

The Riverside Sheriff's Association released the following statement:

"We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isaiah Cordero, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the Riverside Sheriff's Department, a person who was dedicated to protecting others. Once again, we face a tragic reminder of the selflessness and unwavering courage required of peace officers and their families. Deputy Cordero put on his uniform daily to make a difference in his community and keep families safe. Deputy Cordero's death leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally."