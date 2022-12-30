'He was a very compassionate person': Family, community members honor Riverside deputy Isaiah Cordero

A memorial is growing outside the Jurupa Valley sheriff's station as family, friends and community members come to honor and remember slain Riverside County deputy Isaiah Cordero.

"In my heart I knew that my nephew had passed, cause I could feel it profoundly in my soul that his spirit left," Cordero's uncle Carlos Padilla told FOX 11.

Cordero was killed Thursday; while conducting a traffic stop, a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 32-year-old deputy.

RELATED: Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot in Jurupa Valley, suspect killed following pursuit on 15 Freeway

Cordero worked for the sheriff's department since 2014 and recently became a motor deputy assigned to Jurupa Valley.

His uncle told FOX 11 that he was a role model for his family and was dedicated to helping his community.

"He was a very compassionate person. He would tell me every time ‘if I pull people over and they’re courteous and polite I always cut them a break'. And he goes ‘I got to do my job but I try to be as easy as I could on people who show me respect and courtesy' and that's the kind of person he is."

Isaiah Cordero in pictured. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Office.)

Cordero also helped his cousin, motivating Padilla's son to become a deputy as well.

"We just felt like it was necessary to pay our respects in the smallest way we could," said one community member.

"To be able to come and just pay your respects and to give people a little a peace at a time when everyone's hurting. My fellow coworkers are hurting, the community is hurting, it just gives a little peace and everybody loves music," said Jennifer Copper who works for the sheriff's department.

Her husband brought a small piano to play at Cordero's memorial site.

RELATED: Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says

Cordero's family says the system failed him and they want answers as to why the suspect responsible for his death wasn't behind bars.

"The law, the system, that he swore to protect… let him down. They literally executed him. It's hard to say, but it's the truth," Padilla added.