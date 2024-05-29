Cody Walker, Tyrese Gibson honor Paul Walker's legacy during FuelFest

It's been over a decade since the tragic passing of "Fast and Furious" actor and car enthusiast Paul Walker. This weekend, his legacy, charity work, and love for cars will be honored as the 2024 FuelFest tour rolls into Southern California at the Irwindale Speedway.

Paul Walker's 35-year-old brother, Cody Walker, founded FuelFest six years ago. He describes it as an automotive festival that's a fun, family-friendly event for everyone to celebrate car culture.

"It's not just a static car show. I mean, it's the sights, the smells, the sounds, everything. All makes and models of cars, whether you're into trucks, show cars or performance-built cars for racing or drifting, or monster trucks," Walker said on FOX 11.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Actor and co-founder of Fuel Fest, Cody Walker (C) attends Fuel Fest 2024 at South Florida Fair on February 24, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

The event also honors Paul Walker's legacy. A portion of the proceeds benefits Reach Out Worldwide(ROWW), which the late actor founded in response to the Haiti earthquake. The nonprofit responds to natural disasters and in his brother's honor, Cody Walker is now the CEO. They've raised half a million dollars so far.

"Paul was physically flying eight to 10 people out with water supplies and helping people when they're in their most vulnerable state. And so the idea that a portion of the proceeds from FuelFest goes to help keep something that Paul was beyond passionate about alive. I mean, it's kind of partying with a purpose," Tyrese Gibson told FOX 11.

Gibson continued to say, "As much as we all know that we're there to have a good time, DJ, live music, and people that are passionate about the culture, I think somewhere deep inside of us all, just knowing that we're doing something and helping to keep something alive, that Paul was really passionate about, it hits us very differently."

The event sells out each year. FuelFest is happening on Saturday, June 1 at the Irwindale Speedway and will feature Xzibit as the guest performer. Tickets are available at FuelFest.com.



