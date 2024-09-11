Irvine teen arrested, accused of stealing women's underwear, credit card info

article

The Irvine Police Department announced Wednesday that officers had arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly stealing women's underwear and credit card information over the last several months.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Trung Thuan Tran on Tuesday on suspicion of burglary and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Since May, police said they had investigated multiple robberies at the Park West Apartments on Parkview Lane. In each, the department said that the suspect took underwear, cash and credit card information.

"It appears the suspect chose apartment homes occupied by young women," the department said in a press release.

Police said they were able to identify Tran as a suspect after a fraudulent purchase was made using one of the victim's credit cards.

On Tuesday, detectives served a warrant at Tran's Irvine home and arrested him.

As investigators look at evidence obtained Tuesday, detectives said they think Tran may be connected to other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information about robberies like these is asked to contact the department at 949-724-7189.