Irvine PD adds Tesla Cybertruck to fleet

The Brief The Irvine Police Department revealed the latest addition to its fleet. It's believed to be the first police Tesla Cybertruck in the U.S. It will primarily be used for community engagement and outreach efforts.



What's believed to be the first police Tesla Cybertruck in the U.S. has made its way to Irvine.

The Irvine Police Department made the big reveal Tuesday.

The Cybertruck will not be used as a patrol car, but rather will operate as support for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and community outreach efforts, police said.

It can also respond to emergencies as needed, officials added.

"We are very excited about the Cybertruck because we are the first one, the first police department in the nation to have a police Cybertruck and we're one of only two agencies that still have the DARE program left in California," said Sgt. Karie Davies. "We're really excited to have this be just another tool for us to engage with the community."

Irvine PD expects the Cybertruck to remain in service for 10 years.

The department will be hosting pop-up events in the coming weeks to introduce the vehicle to the community.