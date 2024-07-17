California cops apparently want Cybertrucks now

Tesla patrol vehicles aren't something new in California.

Police departments across the Golden State already use or are testing Tesla patrol cars. The Anaheim Police Department, for example, debuted Model Y patrol vehicles in April.

"The Tesla Model Y was selected for its advanced features, including rapid acceleration, ample storage capacity, affordability, and low maintenance requirements, all of which are integral to police operations," Anaheim PD said in a statement.

With the recent rise in popularity of Cybertrucks, though, it seems law enforcement officers want customized Cybertrucks too!

That's according to an internal email obtained by 404 Media through a public records request, which apparently shows that Anaheim police officers want to be the first in the country to have law enforcement-branded Cybertrucks.

The email was apparently sent back in February by Sergeant Jacob Gallacher to James Hedland from UP.FIT, a company that sells modified Teslas for use by authorities.

"P.S. I spoke with the Chief yesterday and we still want to be the first police agency to have a Cybertruck. If anyone can make that happen, I know it is you!" Gallacher wrote.

Gallacher later told 404 Media that the email was a bit of "a joke," but doubled down on the department's wish to be the first agency in the U.S. to have one - not for patrols at first, but maybe for "community engagement" to start.

Gallacher said the Cybertruck could be used at parades or community events to "start conversations with the public," though he noted the high price point of the armor-like vehicle.

According to Tesla's website, a "standard" Cybertruck with rear-wheel drive costs $60,990, while all-wheel drive will run you around $19,000 extra.

The new Tesla vehicle uses ultra-strong glass and polymer-layered composite to absorb and redirect impact force for improved performance and damage tolerance. The electric truck also boasts a "nearly impenetrable exoskeleton," where every "component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass," according to Tesla’s website.