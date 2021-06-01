Irvine police seek man accused of groping 11-year-old girl at Target store

Irvine police were searching for the man accused of groping an 11-year-old girl who was shopping with her family at a Target store.

The suspected sexual assault occurred on Monday, May 24 at a Target located on Jamboree Road and Irvine Boulevard.

Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video and that he followed the little girl who was with her family. The alleged sexual assault took place when the young victim briefly went into an aisle alone and the suspect came up from behind her.

The victim then ran away and found her family as the man left the store and drove off, authorities said.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and between the ages of 35 and 45. Police believe he was driving a newer model green Kia Soul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

