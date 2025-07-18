Couple charged in 2021 shooting death of Pasadena teenager

article

The Brief A couple was arrested nearly four years after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed inside his Pasadena home. Iran Moreno was shot by a bullet while playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021. Muhammad Abdul-Malik and Teraeja Flemmings were recently arrested and charged Friday with one count of murder each.



Two people were charged Friday with the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games in the bedroom of his Pasadena home in November 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

What we know:

Muhammad Abdul-Malik, 38, and Teraeja Flemmings, 31, were each charged with one count of murder. Abdul-Malik is also charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a statement by the DA's Office, Abdul-Malik personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Abdul-Malik is being held on $3 million bail, and Flemmings on $2 million bail. Abdul-Malik is currently in custody in Florida awaiting extradition to LA, meanwhile Flemmings is expected to be arraigned July 21.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On Nov. 20, 2021, Iran Moreno was shot and killed while playing video games in his bedroom on the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue. Officials say Abdul-Malik allegedly fired a single gunshot through a window of Moreno’s home from a vacant lot across the street. He then got into a getaway vehicle allegedly driven by Flemmings. The two are believed to be a couple.

If convicted as charged, Abdul-Malik faces 53 years to life in state prison, and Flemmings faces 25 years to life in state prison. A motive for the shooting is unknown.