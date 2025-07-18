Couple charged in 2021 shooting death of Pasadena teenager
PASADENA, Calif. - Two people were charged Friday with the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games in the bedroom of his Pasadena home in November 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.
What we know:
Muhammad Abdul-Malik, 38, and Teraeja Flemmings, 31, were each charged with one count of murder. Abdul-Malik is also charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a statement by the DA's Office, Abdul-Malik personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
Abdul-Malik is being held on $3 million bail, and Flemmings on $2 million bail. Abdul-Malik is currently in custody in Florida awaiting extradition to LA, meanwhile Flemmings is expected to be arraigned July 21.
On Nov. 20, 2021, Iran Moreno was shot and killed while playing video games in his bedroom on the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue. Officials say Abdul-Malik allegedly fired a single gunshot through a window of Moreno’s home from a vacant lot across the street. He then got into a getaway vehicle allegedly driven by Flemmings. The two are believed to be a couple.
If convicted as charged, Abdul-Malik faces 53 years to life in state prison, and Flemmings faces 25 years to life in state prison. A motive for the shooting is unknown.
The Source: Information for this story came from a statement provided by the LA County District Attorney's Office.