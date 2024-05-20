California man behind bars charged with additional murder

article

A murder suspect, who is behind bars, has been charged with an additional murder.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Rotherie Durell Foster, 38, was recently charged with the 2022 murder of Bill Levy, 72.

Foster is currently behind bars in the Ventura County Jail on a separate murder charge.

In January 2023, he was charged with the murder of a work acquaintance, Jose Velasquez. According to the DA's office, Foster intentionally murdered Velasquez for financial gain. He was also charged with eight counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Velasquez was last seen on July 27, 2022, and was reported missing three days later. Hikers found his remains in the Santa Monica Mountains on October 3, 2022. Velasquez was shot to death multiple times.

As for the murder of Bill Levy, officials have not released information or details in the case, other than it happened on January 10, 2022.

The DA's office will hold a news conference Wednesday, May 22 to provide further updates.