Inside Bob Saget's hotel room: Photos released of comedian's Orlando Ritz-Carlton suite

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Tuesday released a batch of photos that were taken inside actor and comedian Bob Saget's hotel room in Orlando, where he died earlier this year.

The "Full House" / "Fuller House" actor was found dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Jan. 9, 2022. He was in town performing a series of shows in the area.

In total, more than 30 photos were released, mostly offering varying vantage points throughout the room – the living room, bedroom, bathroom, and closet, which still had clothing on the hangers.

Last week, the medical examiner released additional details about the potential cause of the comedian's death: a fracture was found at the base of Saget's skull with evidence of bleeding around the brain. The medical examiner suggested that Saget may have fallen and hit something hard, following by something soft, such as a carpeted floor.

Los Angeles, CA - JULY 25: Bob Saget performs at Operation Comedy With Bill Burr and Friends at the Wiltern Theater on July 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. This is the first performance at the Wiltern in 15 months (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagi

Bob Saget death: Florida judge permanently blocks release of some records

Examiners returned to the actor's hotel room as part of their investigation and ruled out most furniture as a cause for death, such as countertops and night stands, due to them having hard edges.

Last week, a Florida judge also ruled to permanently block the release of photos, videos, and other details related to the actor's death, a request made by Saget's family. This latest batch of photos is released because they were not specific to what the lawsuit sought to specifically block, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 Orlando.

Image 1 of 30 ▼ Photos of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died in Orlando, Florida were released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

