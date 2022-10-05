Inmate in LA who walked away from reentry facility on the run

article

A man serving an eight-year sentence for burglary walked away from a Los Angeles reentry facility Tuesday and remains on the run, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials said 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris left without authorization and was last seen around 2 p.m. at the facility.

Harris arrived at the facility in Dec. 2021 and was scheduled to be released from custody in Oct. 2023.

He is described as 5'10", weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone who sees Harris is urged to call 911.

The community reentry program allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately one year left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, the CDCR said.