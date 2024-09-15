Inmate dies after stabbing in California prison

article

A man has died from his injuries after he was allegedly stabbed by another inmate in Riverside County, according to the sheriff's department.

The incident happened Sept. 5 around 1:30 p.m. at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to officials, the victim, 36-year-old Steve Gonzalez of Moreno Valley, was found suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two days later, authorities said.

The suspect, 55-year-old Scott Lowder, was immediately detained following the alleged stabbing. He remains in custody pending murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing.