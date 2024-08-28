Beloved Inland Empire couple, dog reported missing

A desperate search continues for a beloved elderly couple and their dog after they vanished after leaving their Inland Empire home last weekend.

The Redlands Police Department said on Sunday, Aug. 25, Stephanie and Daniel Menard were reported missing. A friend told investigators they were last seen at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road, located off Reche Canyon Rd., on Saturday around 10 a.m.

Their Shih Tzu named Cuddles, is also missing.

Investigators said the Menards’ vehicle was found unlocked down the road from their home the same day they were reported missing. Mrs. Menard’s purse was found inside the home along with her and Mr. Menard’s cell phones.

Stephanie and Daniel Menard. (Redlands PD)

Daniel Menard suffers from dementia and is diabetic, Redlands PD added.

Loved ones said they are active in their church and community.

Those with information about their whereabouts are asked to contact Redlands PD at 909-798-7681 or Detective Thomas Williams via email for case number 240032075.