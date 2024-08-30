Arrest made in case of beloved elderly Inland Empire couple who vanished from nudist ranch

Authorities announced on Friday morning that an arrest was made in connection to the case of a beloved missing elderly couple and their dog, who seemingly vanished after leaving their San Bernardino County home at the Olive Dell Nudist Ranch.

An official with the Redland Police Department confirmed early Friday morning that 62-year-old Michael Royce Sparks was arrested in the investigation.

The latest update comes the day after officials said they identified one of their neighbors as a person of interest and a SWAT team converged on the ranch, with investigators adding foul play is suspected.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Redlands Police Department said on Sunday, Aug. 25, Stephanie and Daniel Menard were reported missing after leaving their home.

A friend told investigators they were last seen at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road, located off Reche Canyon Rd., on Saturday around 10 a.m.

Their Shih Tzu named Cuddles, is also missing.

Investigators said the couple's vehicle was found unlocked, with the keys inside, down the road from their home the same day they were reported missing. Mrs. Menard’s purse was found inside the home along with her and Mr. Menard’s cell phones.

Daniel Menard suffers from dementia and is diabetic, Redlands PD added.

Loved ones said they are active in their church and community.

Friends of the couple say they were involved in some type of lawsuit against the nudist ranch, where they lived for decades. They had also recently complained that they were being harassed by someone about that lawsuit.

Those with information about their whereabouts are asked to contact Redlands PD at 909-798-7681 or Detective Thomas Williams via email for case number 240032075.



