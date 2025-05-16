This IE grocery chain just changed its bag policy amid retail theft surge

The Brief A Grocery Outlet in Riverside County now requires customers to leave reusable bags with a cashier due to increased theft. The store cited individuals exploiting the previous policy and aims to maintain product availability and affordable pricing. Amid a rise in California retail theft, the store also encourages struggling customers to ask for help instead of resorting to stealing.



A popular grocery store chain in the Inland Empire has updated its bag policy in an effort to crack down on retail theft.

What we know:

Customers at the Grocery Outlet store in Hemet, located about two miles east of Los Angeles, will no longer be allowed to carry their own reusable shopping bags while browsing the store. Instead, shoppers will be required to use hand baskets or carts.

Customers will be stopped at the entrance and must hand over their shopping bags and any personal bags bigger than a small handbag. They will be stored at the front counter.

Visitors are allowed to take their wallets, phones, and other essentials from bags before handing them over.

What they're saying:

"While this has always been posted on our front door, we have had some take advantage and walk out of store without stopping by the register," the post by owners Matt and Allison, who run the franchise locally, read.

"We know this is inconvenient for everyone, but we want to ensure that we have products for you all as well as not lose any so we can keep pricing affordable."

The owners added a note for struggling shoppers.

"If we cannot help you in the moment, we will absolutely take your name and number down so we can help as soon as possible and even see if we can provide you resources."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the new policy will be enforced, and what potential repercussions one could suffer if they break the rules.

The backstory:

The change comes as LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman recently hailed the success of Proposition 36 for deterring retail theft.

Prop 36, which California voters passed in November, increased some shoplifting offenses from misdemeanors to felonies in an effort to crack down on robberies and burglaries. Hochman said the increased penalties serve as a warning to potential offenders.

"Is it working? Has Proposition 36 actually resulted in more felony arrests? The answer is yes. Since Dec. 18, we have had over a thousand Proposition 36 arrests for thieves alone," Hochman said during a press conference earlier this week.