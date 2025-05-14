Hochman to announce new action to combat retail theft in LA County

The Brief LA County DA Hochman will announce new action to combat retail theft. The announcement will be made outside a 7-Eleven that has been victimized 12 times in recent weeks. He's also expected to provide an update on cases filed under Proposition 36.



Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Wednesday will announce new "aggressive action" in an ongoing effort to crack down on retail theft.

What we know:

Details about the new coalitions with local law enforcement will be announced during a news conference at 9:30 a.m. that will be held outside the 7-Eleven store located at 8500 W. Olympic Boulevard - a business that has been hit by thieves 12 times in recent weeks.

Hochman will also provide an update on cases filed under Prop 36, which allows felony charges and increased sentences for certain theft and drug crimes.

SUGGESTED:

Hochman will be joined by representatives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles City Council members Katy Yaroslavsky and Traci Park will also be there to discuss the effects of retail theft as well as Prop 36 in their districts.