Injuries for this popular sport on the rise, doctors say

Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., is to blame for an increase in injuries reported nationwide, especially among seniors ages 60 and up.

That's according to a study by United Healthcare as reported by Bloomberg, which said the rise in spending on surgeries is linked to the pickleball court.

The analysts estimated that in 2023 anywhere from $250 million to $500 million in medical spending could be due to pickleball injuries.

According to the report, about a third of players who play at least eight times a year are older adults.

The most common injuries which send players to the ER are strains, sprains, and fractures, the report found. The wrist and lower legs are the most likely areas to be injured.