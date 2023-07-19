1 killed, 2 critically wounded in Inglewood shooting

One man was killed and two others were critically wounded after gunshots rang out in Inglewood late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Rosewood Boulevard, near the intersection of Arbor Vitae Street and Inglewood Avenue.

Arriving officers with the Inglewood Police Department found three men suffering from various gunshot wounds. One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims and a description of the suspect weren’t immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Inglewood PD.

