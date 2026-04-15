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The Brief Ashly Robinson, also known as Ashlee Jenae, a popular lifestyle influencer from New Jersey, died suddenly while on vacation in Zanzibar just days after her engagement. Local police in Zanzibar say Robinson took her own life, but her family disputes this and is demanding answers. Robinson’s family says they have not heard from her fiancé since her death and are seeking more information about what happened.



Ashlee Jenae, whose real name is Ashly Robinson, a 31-year-old social media influencer, died during a birthday trip to Zanzibar just days after getting engaged, according to her family and local authorities.

Robinson’s family is demanding answers about her sudden death, which local police in Zanzibar say was a suicide, but her loved ones strongly dispute that claim.

Family and followers left with questions after influencer’s sudden death

What we know:

Robinson was on a birthday trip to Zanzibar with her boyfriend, Joe McCann, who proposed during the vacation, according to her family.

The couple appeared together in one of her final Instagram posts, showing McCann proposing.

Robinson’s family says they received a call from McCann after she was first hospitalized, and he told them she was stable. Later, the family was informed that Robinson had died.

Robinson’s parents told TMZ’s Charlie Neff they do not believe she would harm herself, saying, "She was a beacon of light. A happy go lucky girl. Very excited to go on this birthday trip which later turned into a proposal."

Neff told FOX 29 that local police in Zanzibar reported an argument between Robinson and McCann after the engagement, leading to the couple being separated and placed in different hotel rooms. McCann told Robinson’s parents that she was found unconscious in her room.

Robinson’s family says they have not heard from McCann since her passing, which they find "very very odd," according to Neff.

Robinson’s death has sparked questions among her family and her more than 120,000 social media followers, who are seeking clarity about what happened.

Loved ones challenge official account and seek more information

Local police in Zanzibar say initial reports indicate Robinson took her own life while on the birthday trip, according to Neff.

Robinson’s parents dispute this, telling Neff, "The parents are saying that is not the Ashly we know. She is not someone that would do something like that and harm herself."

Robinson’s family says she never showed signs of mental health issues and was excited about her trip and engagement.

Robinson’s family says they received a call from McCann 11 hours after the incident, and he initially told them she was stable before later informing them of her death.

Robinson’s loved ones and followers are left searching for answers as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been created to support Ashly Robinson's family during this difficult time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of Robinson’s death, and it is unclear if additional investigations are underway.

Robinson’s family says they have not been able to contact McCann since her death.