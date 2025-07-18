In-N-Out President moving family out of California
LOS ANGELES - In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder announced she and her family are moving out of California as the company plans an eastward expansion.
What we know:
Snyder announced the move on an episode of the podcast Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey that aired on Friday.
"We're building an office in Franklin [Tennessee,] so I'm actually moving out there," Snyder said.
Snyder, the granddaughter of In-N-Out founders Harry and Esther Snyder, grew up in Northern California, before moving to Southern California, part of her decision she said, came down to her family.
"There's a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here," Snyder said. "Doing business is not easy here now."
The backstory:
In-N-Out announced an expansion to Tennessee back in 2023. In addition to the "Eastern territory office" in Franklin, Tennessee, the company said it will open multiple restaurants in the state.
Earlier this year, In-N-Out also announced that it would be moving its corporate headquarters from Irvine back to Baldwin Park, where the restaurant was founded in 1948. While the original plan was to close the Irvine office by 2029, Snyder said in her recent interview that In-N-Out would be closing the Irvine office by 2030, instead.
What's next:
Snyder said that the majority of In-N-Out restaurants would still be in California. In May, the company announced seven new restaurants were coming across the U.S., with four of them in California. Other locations are being planned in Washington and New Mexico as well.
With Snyder moving out east, she speculated in the podcast about potential future locations elsewhere.
"Florida has begged us and we're still saying no. The East Coast states, we're saying no. We are able to reach Tennessee from our Texas warehouse," Snyder said, adding that, "Texas can reach some other states."
The Source: Information in this story is from an episode of Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey that was posted on Friday, July 18, 2025, press releases from In-N-Out from 2023, and previous FOX 11 reports.