See how this California In-N-Out solved its biggest traffic problem
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - Alhambra's sole In-N-Out Burger is finally reopening after a nearly one-year closure.
What we know:
The restaurant located at 1210 N. Atlantic Boulevard was closed for renovations in April 2025.
According to the city's website, the project, which was originally projected to take around 10 months, was necessary to address the infamously congested drive-thru that caused major traffic issues at the already busy intersection of Atlantic and Garfield.
Renovations included a new drive-thru layout with side-by-side lanes, a new trash enclosure, new landscaping, and interior and exterior updates, the city said.
The drive-thru is now fully operational and open to the public daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The backstory:
In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948, opening California's first drive-thru hamburger stand in a small 10x10 foot space in Baldwin Park, California. Harry invented the two-way speaker box to allow drivers to order without leaving their cars, pioneering the modern drive-thru.
The company has remained privately owned and operated by the Snyder family, with granddaughter Lynsi Snyder currently serving as president.
In-N-Out operates over 400 restaurants across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, and Washington.
