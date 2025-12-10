Multiple Anaheim High School students injured during crash

The Brief At least eight students were injured during the crash. Police believe the driver may have been under the influence. The kids were part of Anaheim High School's running club.



Multiple students were injured during an accident in Anaheim.

The crash happened at the intersection of North St. and Harbor Blvd. Wednesday just before 3 p.m.

What we know:

According to police, the kids were part of Anaheim High School's running club and were running when they were struck by a red sedan.

The kids were waiting for the light to turn green when the vehicle swerved into them.

Police on the scene said they believe the driver may have been under the influence. The driver was taken to the hospital along with several of the teenagers.

At least eight teens were involved in the crash. Three are reportedly listed in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"It's really bad. There's a few kids laying, bleeding. You can tell that they're badly injured. It's sad," said neighbor Sonia Chavez.

"I don't know, he just lost control of the car. didn't stop. He was just going. He just crashed the light. We were at the sidewalk right there," a member of the running club told FOX 11.

School officials say counseling resources will be made available for students and staff.