LAPD investigating deadly shooting in Palms

The Brief A man in his 40s was found dead inside a vehicle in the Palms area on the morning of Monday, Dec. 8. The name of the victim has not been released. Information about a possible suspect was not available.



Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating after a man in his 40s was found shot to death in the Palms neighborhood on Monday morning.

What we know:

LAPD officers were called to the area in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard, near the Culver City border, around 8:05 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim and information about a possible suspect were not available.