LAPD investigating deadly shooting in Palms
LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating after a man in his 40s was found shot to death in the Palms neighborhood on Monday morning.
What we know:
LAPD officers were called to the area in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard, near the Culver City border, around 8:05 a.m.
Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim and information about a possible suspect were not available.
