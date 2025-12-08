Expand / Collapse search

LAPD investigating deadly shooting in Palms

Published  December 8, 2025 11:41am PST
Palms
Man shot dead in Palms area

The LAPD was investigating a deadly shooting in the Palms area on Monday morning.

The Brief

    • A man in his 40s was found dead inside a vehicle in the Palms area on the morning of Monday, Dec. 8.
    • The name of the victim has not been released.
    • Information about a possible suspect was not available. 

LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating after a man in his 40s was found shot to death in the Palms neighborhood on Monday morning. 

What we know:

LAPD officers were called to the area in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard, near the Culver City border, around 8:05 a.m. 

Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The name of the victim and information about a possible suspect were not available. 

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. This story also used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. 

