In Depth: Old Los Angeles

Segment One: Hal is joined by Author Mimi Slawoff, who wrote the book "Oldest Los Angeles." We start at Glendale’s Rockhaven Women’s Sanitarium. It is the oldest Sanitarium in L.A. County. Mimi and Hal discuss the history of the sanitarium, which was started in the 1920s to treat women’s mental health issues with dignity in a holistic manner.

Over the years it changed into a facility for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, and was eventually bought by the city of Glendale which is hoping to renovate it and create a museum on site.

Mimi tells us about some of the more famous residents of the Sanitarium. The preservation society FriendsofRockhaven.org offers more information on the site and how to help out.

Segment Two: Hal and Mimi move to the Fair Oaks Pharmacy in South Pasadena, the oldest pharmacy in L.A. County. The pharmacy now features a gift store and a soda fountain as well as just filling prescriptions. Mimi talks about the history of the pharmacy, and we watch as an old-fashioned chocolate phosphate gets mixed.

Segment Three: Mimi and Hal explore the oldest bowling alley – Highland Park bowl - and talk about how it has changed hands and character over the years. From an old-fashioned bowling alley with "prescription" liquor upstairs during prohibition, to a grungy dance club in the 1980s to the refurbished bowling alley and club it is today. The 1933 Group bought the property and renovated it, but kept much of the original flooring, bowling balls and design, while updating features and adding bars and performance spaces.

Segment Four: Hal promotes his podcast, and we end with another couple of favorite "Oldest Los Angeles" spaces that Mimi shares with us.

Mimi’s website is https://mimislawoff.com/