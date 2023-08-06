In Depth: Gas Stoves

In segment one, Hal is joined by Yannai Kashtan, a Ph.D. candidate in Earth System Science at Stanford. Kashtan talks about a recent study he was the lead researcher on that showed dangers in the emissions from gas stoves.

The biggest concern mentioned in the study was the emission of benzene, which is a carcinogen, and can cause leukemia. Kashtan says the research actually made him grateful that his apartment has an electric range.

He suggests that gas range pollution can even have a social justice component, as people with smaller homes are exposed to a higher concentration from gas stove emissions.

They are also more likely to cook at home and, unable to replace a gas range with an electric. He emphasizes the use of vent hoods and ventilation to ameliorate the damage.

In segment two, Dr. Austin Perlmutter, Internal Medicine Physician and Managing Director at Big Bold Health, talks to Hal about indoor pollution and how it differs from outdoor air pollution.

Perlmutter says even if the burners on the stove aren’t lit, there’s a certain amount of the gas that leaks into the atmosphere. He says that while gas stove emissions are a big part of indoor pollution, that there are other causes of indoor pollution, including incense, candles, and air fresheners.

He says vacuuming and sweeping also create indoor pollution. He recommends ventilating more, as outdoor air tends to be less polluted than indoor air.

In segment three, Dr. Perlmutter returns to talk to Hal about the health impact of food and beverages we consume every day. They talk about the impact of poor nutrition, sugar, artificial sweeteners, and alcohol.

He gives tips on what people should be eating to reduce inflammation in their bodies and improve their immune system and talks about the gut-brain connection and how bacteria in the gut contribute to health and illness.