In Depth: Child Exploitation

In segment one, Denise Gomez, the founder of Speaking 4 Change, joins Hal to discuss the experience she had with exploitation as a young teen and how it affected her. After being sexually assaulted by a boy she thought was an online friend, she bounced back from depression and decided to make her mark by warning others of the dangers of online exploitation.

Patrick Erlandson, of Father-con.org, discusses with Hal the importance of involved fathers. He says his organization emphasizes that fathers have been "conned" to believe that they’re unimportant in their children’s lives.

In segment two, Charlene Doak-Gebauer, producer/director of "Vulnerable Innocence," discusses the documentary with Hal – as well as her work as an advocate against child exploitation with an international team. The film can be seen on streaming platforms and will also be screened at the Look Theater in Downey on March 18 and at the Laemmle Monica in Santa Monica on March 20th. To register for the screenings of "Vulnerable Innocence" go to https://www.father-con.org.

In segment three, author of "Parenting in the Digital World," Clayton Cranford, walks Hal through some of the suggestions in his book, including a "contract" between parents and children regarding digital device usage and helping kids understand that their parents are there to support them no matter what.

Part of the book also has detailed information on how to set up parental controls on various devices.

Cranford runs the website cybersafetycop.com.