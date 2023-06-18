In Depth: Artificial Intelligence

Hal Eisner speaks with AI expert Chris Mattmann about the sudden explosion of interest in Artificial Intelligence.

He talks about how Chat GPT created a groundswell of curiosity about AI. He says AI is basically a process of taking in data, sorting it, and clustering it. AI finds patterns in data that humans would never be able to do.

He says that people are in a frenzy because Chat GPT can generate very human-seeming writing. It also can pull in personal data that is available online, which has people in a frenzy. Mattmann says that it’s important to give AI enough data to be able to make proper decisions. He says that AI is not going to replace humans, but that workers need to have "upskilling" which will allow them to integrate AI into their work to make it more efficient.

Entertainment and tech attorney Jonathan Handel joins Hal to talk about the impact of AI in entertainment. Handel says that AI offers new opportunities while there is a fear of replacement by people in the entertainment industry.

Handel says that while Chat GPT can manage some rudimentary creating duties, it doesn’t have the inspiration or the creativity that a real creator would have. He says there are some concerns by actors over "deepfake" videos which create clever mimicries of those actors. He says that writers are concerned about getting protections against AI written into their contracts now, even if this is not a concern for many years.

Susie Bash, MD, a neuroradiologist with Radnet joins Hal to talk about how AI is changing the medical field.

She says that the speed and accuracy of the AI scans are improving diagnosis of a number of diseases. She says it also makes MRIs quicker so that reduces anxiety for patients.

Bash says that cancers are being caught from mammograms two years earlier than they would be seen by doctors.