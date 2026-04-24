IKEA sets grand opening date for Culver City store

The Brief IKEA Culver City's grand opening date is set for May 2, following a "Soft Opening" and ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 29. The 38,000 sq. ft. "city-center" format is the first of its kind in Los Angeles, offering 3,000 items for immediate takeaway and free design consultations. Massive giveaways are planned, including $100 gift cards for the first 100 visitors on April 29 and a "Grand Opening Block Party" on May 2.



IKEA is officially arriving in Culver City!

Opening May 2 in the Helms Design District, the new urban-concept store brings the IKEA experience closer to the Westside with a focus on metropolitan living and easy accessibility (plus, Swedish meatballs!)

What we know:

Store overview

The upcoming 38,050-square-foot location at 3225 A Helms Avenue is the 11th IKEA in California.

Unlike the massive suburban "blue-box" warehouses, this store is significantly smaller and specifically designed to bring the IKEA experience closer to urban residents.

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IKEA Culver City is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With convenient access near the 405 and 10 freeways, the store offers shared parking within the Helms Design District, as well as free parking across the street on the corner of Venice Boulevard and Helms Avenue.

This is the 10th IKEA in Southern California, joining existing full-sized stores in Burbank, Carson, Costa Mesa, and Covina.

Product range

The "planning-led" experience includes free one-on-one consultations for kitchens and bedrooms, alongside "local living" solutions tailored to LA lifestyles.

While large furniture requires ordering, 3,000 smaller items and 600 furniture pieces are available for immediate takeaway.

Other services such as Click & Collect and Click & Deliver options; free in-store pickup; home delivery and assembly services; and planning and installation support are also offered.

Food and drinks

This location will not have a full-service IKEA Restaurant. Instead, guests can visit "Swedish Bites," an IKEA cafe offering a curated grab-and-go selection of snacks, sandwiches, and beverages. This includes popular IKEA Swedish Food Market favorites like cinnamon buns and frozen IKEA meatballs available for purchase.

Big picture view:

Nationally, the company is moving forward with previously announced 2026 locations in: Huntsville, AL; University Park and Rockwall, TX (Dallas region); Phoenix, AZ; Chantilly/Dulles, VA; and Houston–Webster, TX.

There are currently 482 IKEA stores operating in 32 countries, including 52 retail locations in the U.S.

What they're saying:

"As new neighbors in the historic Helms Design District, we are thrilled to introduce our first city-center format to Los Angeles, offering Westside customers a more accessible way to shop, plan, and experience IKEA," said Gustavo Tinajero, Area Market Manager.

Interim CEO Rob Olson added that the company remains focused on growth.

"Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable."

What's next:

The public is welcome to attend the Soft Opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. The first 100 visitors in line will receive a $100 IKEA Gift Card.

The grand opening event on Saturday, May 2 will feature live music, free coffee, food samples, giveaways, children's activities, and more.

The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a Block Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 500 visitors will receive a custom IKEA blue bag.

What you can do:

Shoppers are encouraged to join the IKEA Family Rewards program—which grew by 17% last year—to stay informed about grand opening giveaways and special offers.