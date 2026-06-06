Routine probation check leads to $2.1M Simi Valley drug bust; 2 arrested

The Brief Law enforcement seized over 115 pounds of controlled substances, worth an estimated $2.1 million, following a routine probation check in Simi Valley. The massive haul included 85,000 counterfeit Adderall pills, 25,000 MDMA pills, and significant quantities of ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and psilocybin. Suspects Jason Klausmeyer and April Baird were arrested and booked into jail on drug trafficking charges after searches of a vehicle, a residence, and storage units.



A joint operation between the Ventura County Probation Department and the Simi Valley Police Department led to a massive $2.1 million narcotics bust stemming from a routine probation appointment check.

What we know:

On May 29 at around 1 p.m., the Ventura County Probation Department and a Simi Valley Police Department (SVPD) PROS Officer contacted Jason Klausmeyer for a scheduled probation appointment.

Klausmeyer arrived in his vehicle, which was driven and dropped off by his girlfriend, April Baird.

During a compliance search of the vehicle, Deputy Probation Officers and the SVPD PROS Officer discovered two kilograms of ketamine and more than $8,000.

The SVPD Special Investigations Unit intervened and secured search warrants for Klausmeyer’s residence and storage units located in San Clemente.

Both Klausmeyer and Baird were arrested at the scene and booked into jail on drug trafficking charges.

By the numbers:

The execution of these warrants resulted in the seizure of a massive cache of controlled substances, which included:

85,000 counterfeit Adderall pills (methamphetamine)

25,000 MDMA pills

30 pounds of ketamine

10 pounds of psilocybin

7 pounds of cocaine

1 pound of fentanyl

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed how long the trafficking operation had been running or if additional suspects are being investigated in connection with the San Clemente storage units.

What's next:

Klausmeyer and Baird will face formal drug trafficking charges in court as the Ventura County District Attorney's office reviews the case.

The seized narcotics will be held as evidence pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.