IHOP National Pancake Day 2026: How to get a free short stack today

The Brief IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on March 3, offering free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes to dine-in customers nationwide. The event partnered with Feeding America, where every $1 donated provides at least 10 meals. The promotion runs on Tuesday only from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.



IHOP has declared the first Tuesday of March as National Pancake Day.

What we know:

To celebrate, guests are invited to stop by participating IHOP locations across the U.S. to enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. No minimum purchae is required.

This year’s event centered on a partnership with Feeding America, bolstered by a commitment from IHOP to donate a portion of coffee sales from late March through the end of the year, with a guaranteed minimum of $180,000.

Local perspective:

The annual free pancake celebration has taken a star-studded turn in Los Angeles, where a "British invasion" led by the mysterious Mr. Fantasy is expected to draw massive crowds to Sunset Boulevard.

The event is taking place at the IHOP located at 7006 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Starting at 2 p.m., fans can meet Mr. Fantasy in person during a three-hour window.

This specific collaboration is separate from the standard nationwide "free short stack" promotion, offering a unique "fan-based event" experience.

SUGGESTED:

Mr. Fantasy, who has gained significant online traction, expressed his excitement for the partnership, noting that IHOP has been his "GO TO" breakfast since arriving in Los Angeles.

"Bringing people together in ALL shapes and forms is imperative to my mission here on this giant spinning marble we call EARTH. I can’t wait to meetup and share some fluffy stacks of deliciousness," Fantasy said. "Because nothing, I repeat, NOTHING, hits like pancakes with your favorite people. Love You."

What you can do:

While the pancake offer is free, IHOP is encouraging customers to give back and make voluntary donations to support local food banks and charities.

For every $1 donated, partner organizations like Feeding America can provide up to 10 meals for people facing hunger in their communities.