IDID pushes forward with confidence in first comeback, ‘PUSH BACK’

Rookie K-pop group IDID is stepping into a new era and they’re doing it with confidence.

The seven-member group recently made their comeback with "PUSH BACK," a sharp hip-hop single that shows a noticeable shift from the youthful energy of their debut.

"I was more confident in powerful and energetic performances, but through ‘PUSH BACK’, I got to challenge myself with rap even though I didn’t have much experience. It wasn’t easy, but I tried my best and practiced a lot, which led to a result I’m proud of." JUNHYUK said.

In late November, they won the Rising Star award at the Korea Grand Music Awards. The members reflected on what the award means to them at this stage of their careers.

"It was such an honor to receive the Rising Star Award at the KGMA. We received the award right before our PUSH BACK comeback, and I believe it’s given us as encouragement to keep working hard and rise even higher. We’ll always do our best to shine even brighter and live up to the weight of the award we received." YONGHOON said.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Photo courtesy Starship Entertainment

IDID’s B-side "Heaven Smiles", they talk about confronting challenges head-on and finding their own rhythm. The group shared that they often had to push themselves mentally and physically, choosing to face difficult moments together rather than avoid them.

Much of that confidence, they said, comes from their fans, WITHID.

From fan chants at music shows to encouraging words along the way, the group credits their fandom for helping them believe in their progress — especially those who didn’t always see themselves as the strongest contenders early on.

As IDID looks towards the new year, YONGHOON says they want to be recognized for their skills, talent, and music by the public.

They hope to reach a point where their songs can be heard everywhere.