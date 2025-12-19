Catch The Young discusses 'In Your Arms' and what's next for the band

Korean band Catch The Young spoke with FOX 11 about their emotional single "In Your Arms," the meaning behind the song, and how it reflects the group’s sound. The five-member band — Sani, Jungmo, Namhyun, Junyong, and Kihoon — also shared what fans can expect as they prepare for their next chapter.

While "In Your Arms" may initially come across as melancholic, the band says its message goes beyond sadness.

"The song ‘In Your Arms’ might sound sad at first, but it's not about avoiding hard times or loneliness. It's about facing them and finding the strength to overcome struggles. It touches on feelings of loneliness and difficult memories that many people can relate to," Sani said.

When it came to recording the song, Namhyun, who carried the vocals for "In Your Arms," drew from personal memories to capture the emotion of the song.

"For me, I remembered times in middle school when I cried alone in my room," Namhyun said. "While recording, I focused on how to best convey the lyrics, and thinking about those moments really helped me bring out the emotion. I think it turned out well that way."

That vulnerability also carried into the music video, where each member focused on expressing their own emotions on screen.

"While filming, each member was in the studio, expressing and acting out their own emotions and tone, and I think that really came through well in the music video," Jungmo said.

After releasing multiple singles and performing at major festivals, the band says they’re now looking ahead to a bigger project.

"We practice every day, so please look forward to our powerful performances on stage as well as our casual, cute sides off-stage," Junyong said.

Catch The Young also confirmed they are preparing to release a new album in early 2026.

