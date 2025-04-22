Pomona day laborers detained by immigration outside Home Depot store

Nearly two dozen day laborers were detained by Customs and Border Protection agents in Pomona Tuesday morning, according to a local labor group.

What we know:

The raid happened around 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Home Depot store on Towne Avenue in Pomona, the Pomona Day Labor Center told FOX 11.

Witnesses said about 10 CBP vehicles, both marked and unmarked, pulled up to the store and arrested 15-20 day laborers.

The Pomona Economic Opportunity Center held a brief protest outside the store on Tuesday, with demonstrators holding signs saying "ICE out of Pomona."

Credit: peoc_pomona via Instagram.

What we don't know:

Other details about the operation weren't immediately available. FOX 11 has reached out to Customs and Border Protection for comment but has not yet heard back.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis released a statement about Tuesday morning's operation, saying that she requested the County Office of Immigrant Affairs "connect with the Pomona Day Labor Center to ensure those impacted receive the support and resources they need."

"While this remains a developing situation, I want to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to ensuring that all residents, regardless of their immigration status, are aware of and can exercise their constitutional rights," Solis' statement read.