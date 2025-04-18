UCLA grad student detained at US-Mexico border: Many details still unclear

The Brief A UCLA grad student was detained by Customs and Border Protection agents on the way back from Mexico earlier this week. Students and demonstrators have protested the student's detainment. It's unclear whether the student is related to the 1,000+ students who've had visas revoked by the Trump administration.



Confusion continues among students at UCLA Friday after a graduate student was detained by United States Customs and Border Protection this week at the U.S. – Mexico border.

What we know:

According to a spokesperson from UCLA, the graduate student was detained while attempting to enter the United States from Mexico and remains in CBP custody.

However, UCLA has not identified the student, their age, or nationality.

PREVIOUS: UCLA graduate student detained at U.S.-Mexico border amid Trump admin's ongoing deportation push

On Thursday, some UCLA students and faculty members held a protest in support of the graduate student detained by CBP.

"I have that person in my thoughts and prayers," said a UCLA student named Nancy. I hope for the best outcome, not only for them, but everyone."

The other side:

In recent months, President Donald Trump’s administration has revoked at least 1,000 visas from international college students, including a dozen from UCLA. Many of these foreign students reportedly participated in pro-Palestinian protests last year on college campuses.

"They’re agitators," said President Trump in a March interview. "They don’t love our country. We ought to get them the hell out."

RELATED: UCLA students had visas revoked by US government, chancellor says

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also been adamant that non-US citizens who participated in anti-Israel protests last year could have their visas canceled.

"Why would any country in the world allow people to come and disrupt," said Rubio. "We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree. Not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses. We’ll revoke your visa. Once your visa is revoked, you’re illegally in the country and you have to leave."

The backstory:

Almost a year ago, a large pro-Palestinian protest erupted at UCLA and lasted for days. Demonstrators violently clashed with counter-protesters. More than 200 people were arrested from the encampment.

It’s unclear if the UCLA student detained by CBP played any role in the pro-Palestinian protest on campus last year.

SUGGESTED: Judge rules UCLA can't allow pro-Palestine protesters to bar Jewish students from campus

FOX 11 has reached out to CBP, ICE, the U.S. Department of State and the Governor’s office for more information about this case.

A spokesperson from UCLA pointed us to a statement they sent out Thursday saying, ""UCLA has learned that an international graduate student was detained by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) while attempting to enter the United States from Mexico. The student remains in the custody of CBP, and we are actively working to learn more information. Our international students are an essential part of our Bruin community, and we remain fully committed to supporting their ability to learn and thrive at UCLA."