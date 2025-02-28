ICE raid in LA: Homeland Security met by protesters

A possible ICE raid took place Friday morning in Los Angeles.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows an officer directing traffic at a residential intersection near 1328 Connecticut St. while other officers gather around.

What we know:

Images from SkyFOX show dozens of people gathered outside a house, seemingly videotaping the officers standing outside.

Several people also held signs directed to a black SUV. SkyFOX also showed video of officers speaking with people in the backyard of the home.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was detained. FOX 11 has reached out to ICE and Homeland Security for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

The backstory:

Nearly a month into President Donald Trump’s second term and his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, federal officers continue to make arrests across the U.S., including in Southern California.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents began targeting major sanctuary cities immediately after Trump's inauguration, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. The following day, Trump lifted longtime guidelines that restricted ICE from operating at "sensitive locations" such as schools, churches or hospitals.

Several large-scale protests were held in downtown LA to protest Trump's immigration policies and ICE.