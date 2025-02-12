LA organizations launch immigrant assistance hotline amid ICE raids

The Brief Several LA organizations have launched a hotline to help immigrants report immigration enforcement operations and verify ICE activity. The hotline number is (888) 624-4752 and operates 24/7. A leaked memo earlier this week said a ‘large scale’ ICE raid is expected to occur in LA by the end of this month.



Amid concerns of ongoing ICE raids in Los Angeles, several organizations have come together to launch a hotline to assist and provide resources for immigrants.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and 25 other organizations, including the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network (LARRN) have activated a 24/7 hotline—(888) 624-4752—where community members can report ICE activity, access legal referrals, and verify enforcement actions.

CHIRLA says the goal of the hotline is to protect immigrant families by providing them with real-time, reliable support to prevent wrongful detentions and unnecessary panic.

"We know and expect more cruel ICE enforcement actions to take place in Los Angeles in the coming days and we want the community to be prepared with Know Your Rights information and referrals," said Pedro Trujillo, Organizing Director for CHIRLA.

The Immigrant Assistance Hotline to report ICE enforcement actions is (888) 624-4752.

RELATED: ICE planning large immigration raid in LA, leaked memo says

This comes as a "large scale" immigration raid is expected to happen in Los Angeles by the end of February, according to an internal government document reviewed by the LA Times.

The publication reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will lead the operation and focus on those without legal status in the U.S. and those who have pending orders of removal. A federal law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, described the operation as requiring "more bodies," which led to the unprecedented multi-agency partnership.

SUGGESTED: California parole agent allegedly tricks transgender woman into leaving home, leading to arrest by ICE agents

The leaked document was reportedly circulated among some government officials last week.